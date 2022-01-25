The police in Lagos have arrested two officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) suspected to be behind Friday’s clash on Lagos Island.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police command in Lagos State, Olayinka Egbeyemi, made the disclosure on the command’s Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Egbeyemi said that one Kunle Poly and Tafa Sego were arrested on Monday where NURTW officials were meeting with some transport stakeholders.

“We arrested two principal suspects this evening, who have been in constant clashes in Idumota and its environs which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area,” he said.

NAN reports that the latest clash on Friday, which left two persons dead, paralysed commercial activities in the area for hours until a police team restored peace.

A source told NAN that the two suspects and others have been transferred to Zone II Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, for further investigation.

(NAN)