The police in Ekiti State on Tuesday said adequate security had been put in place to forestall the breakdown of law and order ahead of primaries for the governorship election in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress party (APC) primaries are scheduled for January 26 and 27, respectively.

Mr Abutu restated the command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, confirmed an approval and deployment of additional manpower from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for the election.

Mr Abutu assured residents of adequate security before, during and after the elections.

He said the Commissioner charged the personnel deployed to be professional and avoid all forms of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

“The Commissioner warns against all forms of electoral malpractices and violence throughout the period of the election.

“He also called on all stakeholders, party leaders, party members and members of the public to maintain the peace and conduct themselves in accordance with the electoral guidelines and principles,” Mr Abutu added.

(NAN)