The Ondo State Government on Friday embarked on road show to sensitise members of the public on the reduced costs of getting Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) on property in the state.

Speaking with journalists during the exercise in Akure, Tolu Adegbie, Chairman, Ondo State Internal Revenue Services (ODIRS), said that the sensitisation was necessary for property owners to be aware on benefits of the reduction.

“On January 4, 2022, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu launched Home Ownership Charter of Ondo State (HOCOS).

“This scheme was designed to offer reprieve in getting C of O for home owners in Ondo State who have buildings or land but having challenges to get C of O.

“It is a brainchild of Mr Governor and we are just instrument of its actualisation.

“Before, it would cost you N600,000 to N700,000 in getting C of O and you would wait for about one to two years before getting it. But Mr Governor came up with this initiative of relieving these burdens in his second term in office.

“Now, it will only cost you N150,000 for a bungalow or one to two plots of land and within 60 days, your C of O will be ready for collection but this programme would only last for three months after which we go back to normal procedures,” he stated.

Mr Adegbie urged all property owners, who were yet to have their documents, to benefit from the opportunity.

He said one could just get the form, which was N6,000 and after that pay the remaining money while submitting the needed documents.

“I will advise people to buy forms and have their names documented and after getting money for documents, they can pay it.

“The forms are available in all ODIRS offices in the 18 local government areas of the state, the state Ministry of Lands and the headquarters of ODIRS here in Akure,” he said.

According to him, the opportunity is only for residential property.

“This programme is not meant for commercial property. Any property that is commercial will go through normal procedures.

“So, it is a legacy project and the tenure is just three months. Initially, it was for two months but Mr Governor increased it and land was not included before but it was added by Mr Governor,” he said.

The ODIRS chairman noted that whoever that benefited from the opportunity would have a lot to gain.

“You cannot get better than this. We will also save you the cost of getting building approval, which is about N80,000,” he said.

(NAN)