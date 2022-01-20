The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled its meeting with its stakeholders in Ekiti earlier scheduled for Wednesday to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter.

The party in a statement by its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the cancellation was due to reasons beyond its control.

“This is to bring to the attention of all members that the meeting of PDP leaders with Ekiti stakeholders scheduled for today, Wednesday, Jan. 19 has been canceled.

“This is due to reasons beyond the control of the party. A new date will be communicated in due course.

“The arty regrets all inconveniences this cancellation has caused the invitees,” the statement said.

In the same vein, the party has constituted the Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Committee, to consider appeals arising from the conduct of its ward congresses, ahead of the June 18 Ekiti Governorship Election.

The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said that the appeal committee would be chaired by Okwesilieze Nwodo and Musa Elayo as Secretary.

Mr Bature listed other members of the committee to include; Ibrahim Dankwambo, Kema Chikwe, Esther Uduehi and Kingsley Chukwu.

He said the exercise is scheduled for Thursday, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

“All petitions and concerns are to be submitted at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, ahead of the exercise.

“All governorship aspirants, leaders and critical stakeholders of our great party in Ekiti should please take note,” he said.

