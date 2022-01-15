Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, alongside and seven other members of the Olubadan-in-council are currently meeting behind closed doors.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the former governor of the state, Rasheed Ladoja, who is also a member of the Olubadan-in-council, is also in attendance.

An aide to the governor, who does not want to be named because he’s not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the meeting to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said that the meeting was facilitated in a bid to resolve and address all issues bordering on the selection of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Details later…