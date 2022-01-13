The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all its six governorship aspirants for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Muhammed Adoke, Chairman of the party’s screening committee, disclosed this while submitting the committee’s report to Umaru Bature, the PDP National Organising Secretary, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Adoke, a former attorney general of the federation, said none of the aspirants was disqualified as all scaled the screening hurdles.

He listed the party’s governorship candidate in 2018, Ademola Adeleke; former Secretary to Osun State Government, Abdulateef Akinbade; Akin Ogunbiyi, Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke, and Dotun Babayemi as the cleared aspirants.

Mr Adoke, told the National Working Committee (NWC) that the exercise was thoroughly conducted in line with the party’s guidelines and constitution.

In his remark, Mr Bature commended the committee members for their selfless service, promising that the party would give all the aspirants equal opportunity.

“Osun is one of the most important states to our party.

“We believe with the job this committee has done, all the aspirants will be glad of the outcome.

“The aspirants will see that we have done the best in their interest,” Mr Bature said.

Aside from Mr Adoke, other committee members are a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali; a former Governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun; a former member of the House of Representatives, Nnenna Ukeje and Rahman Owokoniran, who served as its secretary.

The committee was constituted on Monday.