The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to intensify prayers for the progress of the country.

The Ooni gave the advice on Saturday at the grand finale of the New Year prayer organised by CAN at Enuwa, Ile-Ife.

The traditional ruler was represented at the event by Obalufe of Ife Kingdom, Idowu Adediwuraat.

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chair, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), appealed to Christians and other rich Nigerians to always assist the less privileged.

He acknowledged CAN’s continuous prayers for the ancient city and urged them not to relent, saying “the prayer of the righteous availeth much’’.

Also, the Lowa Adimula of Ife, Adeyeye Adekola, urged CAN to pray to God to return the lost glory of Ile-Ife.

Mr Adekola also called on Yoruba sons and daughters to pray for Ile-Ife, the source of the Yoruba race.

Earlier, Ayo Banmosun, the General-Overseer of Cherubim and Seraphim, Idapo Alaafia, Odo-ogbe Street, Oja-titun, Ile-Ife, called on Christians to look up to God for their needs.

Mr Banmosun also urged them to always put their trust in God whom he said never fails those who trust in Him.

He also appealed to Ife residents to always support the Ooni.

(NAN)