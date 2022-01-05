The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed a fire incident in the state on Wednesday at the shanties at Okobaba sawmill, Ebute Metta..

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s spoksperson said the emergency respondents from the agency are presently there. He, however, said he didn’t have details of the incident yet.

The incident is the first fire outbreak the state would record in the new year.

In March 2021, a fire outbreak razed many of the shanties in the area. The fire had started in one of the shanties and spread to other areas.

Details later.