Governors in the south-west region have condemned the “disrespect” of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by a police officer during his visit to the Magodo estate over the lingering land crisis in the area.

The governors under the auspices of Southwest Governors Forum on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, described the act as an “unacceptable intrusion.”

While the governors condemned the act, they called for the deployment of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun in the state.

Amotekun is a security outfit based in the south-west region in Nigeria and it is primarily to curb insecurity in the region.

“We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people,” the statement read.

“Disrespect”

An unidentified Chief Superintendent of Police on Tuesday refused to obey the Lagos state governor’s command to evacuate police officers from the Magodo Phase 2 Estate.

In the video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the governor instructed the police officer to call his superiors who gave the order to invade the estate that the governor wanted the decision rescinded.

But he told the governor that he only answers to the instructions of his superiors and had yet to get an order to leave the estate from the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali, and the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

Reaction

The governors said, “the content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable.”

“The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism”. An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy.

While the group criticised the act, they call on the Inspector-General of Police to “explain the justification for this intrusion.”

According to them, reconciliation between the federating units and federal security agencies is becoming hopeless.

“We condemn, in very clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude,” the statement read.

“We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride roughshod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government. It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest.”