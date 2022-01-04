Following the invasion by armed police officers and planned demolition, the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday visited the Magodo estate and ordered a stand down.

He said a committee has been set up to resolve the crisis.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also scheduled a meeting with all parties involved in the land crisis on Wednesday by 11 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, many residents of the estate protested the continuous presence of armed police officers.

The protest and closure of the estate gate grounded vehicular movement as some residents and business owners were prevented from going to their various destinations.

Stand-down order

Mr Sanwo-Olu, while addressing journalists, ordered the stand-down pending the outcome of the meeting with the parties involved – police, judgement creditors, residents and government officials.

“First is to wish all of you a happy New Year. It is a very difficult one to start the year like this and it is because of the importance that we see to the lack of proper information that I had to take up this assignment myself, Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“When the first attempt happened about two weeks ago, I intervened and if you remembered very well, the action was immediate and there were no incidents again and throughout the festive period, we had started communication.

The governor said he has spoken “extensively” with the inspector general of police and the attorney general over the matter.

No more harassment

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to go about their various activities and be rest assured that nobody would be “harassed and no property would be trampled upon”, pending the outcome of the meeting

” All of you have been wonderful, so, let us continue to maintain the peace that we have in Magodo and I can assure you that none of your houses would be marked again and the ones that have been marked, we will try and see how we will sort it out because war doesn’t take anybody anywhere, it is on the table that we will all resolve it,” he said.

“I want to appeal to all of you to stand down and go back to your houses as nothing will happen to anyone as I am here to ensure that Magodo continues to remain in peace and safety for our residents. Whatever property that has been locked would be opened as everything would be resolved.”

Backstory

Earlier in December, there was unrest at Magodo Phase 2 estate in Lagos, on Tuesday, when dozens of police officers and officers of the Shangisha Landlord Association invaded the estate to execute a court judgment.

According to witness accounts, the police officers and members of the Shangisha Landlord Association came with bulldozers in an attempt to pull down properties within the estate.