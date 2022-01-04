The residents of Magodo Phase II Estate in Lagos are protesting the presence of over 50 armed police officers in their environment.

The management on Tuesday Morning shut the estate gates leading to the disruption of vehicular movement.

Many vehicle owners were stranded as they could not exit the estate to their various destinations.

The residents bore placards to express their displeasure – “Lagos Attorney-General prosecute those involved in illegal invasion of Magodo Phase 2 you promised,” “Magodo Phase 2 has been under siege by the IGP’s anti-riot police squad for three weeks,” Lagos, our C of O is genuine.”

Earlier in December, there was unrest at Magodo Phase 2 estate in Lagos, on Tuesday, when dozens of police officers and officers of the Shangisha Landlord Association invaded the estate to execute a court judgment.

According to witness accounts, the police officers and members of Shangisha Landlord Association came with bulldozers in an attempt to pull down properties within the estate.

Speaking with the press, the estate chairman, Bajo Osinubi, said more than 50 police officers have been in the estate for two weeks.

“There are no cases of kidnapping, rioting, but why are they still here? We want them out of our estate,” Mr Osinubu said.

“We want to live in peace. This is a business between Lagos State government and the Adeyiga family.

“We are under siege, the police have been here for two weeks, they came in December to take possession of properties on behalf of Adeyiga family and others.

“We are victims, even inside our own homes. The police have been here. They are very restless.

“Just imagine there is an altercation between a resident and the police. The easiest way to avoid any of such scenarios is to detach the police officers back to Abuja.

Mr Osinubi said he spoke to the state governor on Monday and has promised to address the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police last week sent the DCP Ops to supervise the withdrawal of troops but they claimed they are yet to get a signal. We learnt the police were drafted from Abuja,” he said.

“About four to five years ago, they did it, and now again this year, they want to do it.”

Attempts to reach the Lagos police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, were unsuccessful as phone calls were not answered.