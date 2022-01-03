The Chinese community in Nigeria has donated food items to some low-income earners and orphanages in Lagos.

Eric Ni, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, who led the group during the donation disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ni, during the donation on Saturday, said that the event was the continuation of the family support programme which the group tagged “Sharing Love Without Borders”.

He said this was done from the slum in Ajegunle to Oworosoki areas of Lagos State, gifting the low-income earners bags of rice, groundnut oil, cartons of noddles, spaghetti, face mask, and other household items.

According to him, the Bethesda Home for the Blind in Surulere which also doubles as a school also benefited from the kind gesture.

He said 10 bags of 50kg rice, four bags of 25kg rice, nine gallons of 25 litres of groundnut oil, packs of spaghetti, cartons of noodles, face masks, and a cheque of N500,000 were donated.

“This is not the first time, around 2017, the Chinese community purchased a giant Mikano generator, computers, musical equipment, and lot of other things to this orphanage.

“We live and conduct our businesses here in Nigeria, so this is our way of showing love to the communities that host us,” he said.

Also a member of the Chinese community, Loi Koon said, “We the Chinese community in Nigeria wish to express our love to every Nigerian, whether you are black or white, whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, we wish you all a prosperous new year”.

In appreciation, the Director of the orphanage and school, Chioma Ohakwe thanked the Chinese community for their continuous support.

”Today we are very happy because we started 2022 with big humongous gift items, cash, and equipment.

” If we take you around the school, you will see that almost everything we have here is bought by the Chinese community in Nigeria, thank you is not enough, we pray for you and your businesses, we are very grateful,” he said.

The Chinese community in Nigeria regularly support Nigerian students with scholarship, low-income families, and helps the youth to attain their height in sporting activities. (NAN)