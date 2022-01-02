Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, is dead.
A palace source who preferred not to be named because he is not authorised to speak on the matter confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.
The source said the monarch died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday.
When contacted one of the late Olubadan’s media aide, Yanju Adegboyega, said he is not in the best position to speak about the demise of the king.
The deceased monarch was crowned 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016.
He was born on August 26, 1928, as the first of 17 children of his parents.
Details later…
