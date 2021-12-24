A man arrested for allegedly being the native doctor preparing charms for Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has been released after being held in custody by the State Security Service (SSS) for over five months.

Dada Ifasooto’s lawyer announced his release in a statement on Friday.

The lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said in the statement that Mr Ifasooto was secretly arrested on July 16, 2021, and his whereabouts remained unknown until the release of a detainee by the SSS.

Mr Ifasooto’s arrest on July 16, came 15 days after the secret police stormed Mr Igboho’s house in the Soka area of the city in the early hours of July 1.

Mr Olajengbesi described the allegations as strange in the statement announcing his release on Friday.

He said the treatment meted our to Mr Ifasooto also under-pinned the alleged ongoing persecution of Mr Igboho, who is being held in months-long detention in the neighbouring Republic of Benin.

“This is to announce the release of Mr Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July, 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.

“Mr. Dada Ifasooto’s whereabouts was unknown for months until one of the released detainees from SSS custody informed our office that he is in the custody of the secret service in an underground locker.

“The strange allegations against Mr Dada Ifasooto and his incarceration defies logical and legal thoughts and underpins the ill-motivated persecution of Chief Sunday Igboho and his associates,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Amongst other things, it exposes the straw-clutching antics of the State Security Service in this matter even as it underscores the ridiculous and unlawful length the agency is willing to go.

“Mr Dada Ifasaato, the latest victim of the overreaching arms of the DSS (SSS) although having regained his freedom after months of deprivation and the sufferance of the indignity of his detention, have the trauma of his experience to contend with for a life time.”

Background

At least two persons were killed in the invasion of Sunday Igboho’s home in Ibadan by SSS operatives on July 1.

Twelve of Sunday Igboho’s aides arrested at the home were moved to Abuja for a protracted detention in violation of court orders.

Despite the court orders issued for their release, the last two of the 12 aides were only released late October after they spent about 114 days in detention.

The Oyo State High Court in September ordered the SSS to pay N20 billion to Sunday Igboho, over the invasion of his home in Ibadan.

The judge, Ladiran Akintola, ruled that the money was awarded as ”exemplary and aggravated damages” against the SSS in the suit filed by Mr Igboho, in which he was seeking N500 billion damages for the invasion.

Mr Igboho, who was declared wanted by the SSS after the invasion of his home, was later in July arrested while trying to catch a Germany-bound flight in Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

He has been detained in the neighbouring country where he has been accused of violations of migration laws.

Mr Igboho has always maintained that his agitations were to bring attention to the plight of those in the south-western flanks of the country in the hands of criminal herders who consistently attacked communities at will then.