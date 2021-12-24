The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved free BRT rides for Lagosians, in celebration of the festive period.

In a statement by Kolawole Ojelabi, the spokesperson of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Lagosians are to get the free rides on Christmas and New Year days.

“Free bus commuter services would be offered to Lagosians on the Ikorodu to TBS, Oshodi to Abule Egba and Lagos Badagry Expressway BRT corridors on both days,” Mr Ojelabi said in the statement.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, said the free commuter bus services were being offered to Lagosians in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the season of Christmas signifies.

“Mr Governor is convinced that the best way to end the year and begin a new one is with hope, having faced many hardships during 2021. Lagosians must therefore enter the New Year, which promises to change and improve commuter experience, in comfort,” she said.

Mrs Akinajo also said the state governor has assured the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the state’s rail lines – Blue and Red lines in the state.

“He (governor) has demonstrated this commitment to the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock. What is therefore expected of us is to support him so that we are able to realise his vision,” Mrs. Akinajo said.

She urged those that will be taking advantage of the free rides to observe all extant Covid-19 safety rules and travel safe.

The BRT buses in Lagos are accessed by a digital payment card, called Cowry Card. This card is used on all public transport systems in the state, including ferries.