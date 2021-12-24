Ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, Opeyemi Bamidele, the senator for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, has begun consultations and seeking the support of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The lawmaker met with some members of the party at the state secretariat on Thursday where he stressed the need for peace in the party and the state at large.

This was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Muyiwa Bamidele.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship election for June 2022.

Governor Kayode Fayemi will conclude his second term in office in October 2022.

Mr Opeyemi, who has since indicated interest to contest in the gubernatorial election coming up in the state next year, narrated how a “third party” created a rift between himself and the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, in 2014.

The lawmaker, a former commissioner in Lagos State, disclosed that he decided to stay away from the state in order not to allow what happened in 2014 to repeat itself.

While he recalled how he took care of the defunct Action Congress (which later became Action Congress of Nigeria) from May 2003 till 2010 when Mr Fayemi assumed office, he expressed optimism that residents of the state will vote for him if given the chance to run.

“I took care of the party from May 2003, when Otunba Niyi Adebayo left office till 2010 when Governor Kayode Fayemi took over as the governor of the state.

“…The people of Ekiti are waiting to vote for me, but if I don’t have the ticket, there is no way they can vote for me. We should give the ticket to a popular candidate, we should not deceive ourselves in this party.

“We should think about where we are coming from and where we are going to.I can count the number of times I attended events within two years and six months that I am in National Assembly,” part of the statement read.

Although Mr Bamidele did not give further details of what really transpired between himself and Mr Fayemi, he said he would not want the 2014 incident to repeat itself.

“I don’t want what happened in 2014 to repeat itself. They squandered relationship between me and my brother (Mr Fayemi). God said we are not enemies and we took over Ekiti again. The third party will go to governor’s office in 2014 and said what I did not say…”

Mr Bamidele said that he is not ready to fight because it is only God that gives the crown.

He also prayed that his life is preserved because “he has good intention for Ekiti people.”

This is even as he assured the party members in the state that he would make them proud and also take care of them.

On his part, the state Chairman of the APC, Paul Omotosho, said Mr Fayemi had asked the leadership of party to be neutral in the process of electing the candidate of the party.

While he promised that the party will give every aspirant a level playing field at the party’s primary election, he also assured that it will be neutral in the process of electing party’s candidate.

Mr Bamidele is one of the few aspirants who have made thier intentions known.

Only recently, his colleague, Biodun Olujimi, informed the Senate of her decision to contest for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ms Olujimi represents Ekiti South senatorial District.

Other aides of Mr Fayemi , including the secretary to the state government, have since indicated their interest to succeed their principal.