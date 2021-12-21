The popular Ikoyi Club in Lagos has announced the suspension of Modupe Alakija, the husband of billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija.

The club said Mr Alakija, 72, will remain suspended till November 30, 2022.

According to a circular signed by Bamidele Ibironke, the Honorary Secretary of Ikoyi Club, Mr Alakija, a lawyer, was suspended over physical assault and abuse.

“The above-named member of the Club is hereby placed on a one year suspension from the Club for physically assaulting and abusing a fellow member, conduct injurious to the interest of the Club, thereby violating Rule 9(C) of the Club’s Rule Book.

“This suspension takes effect from Decemebr 1″, 2021 to November 30 2022,” the circular, which contained Mr Alakija’s picture read.

An official at Ikoyi Club, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, said a letter has been forward to Mr Alakija, containing the details of the offence and sanction. The official preferred not to be identified because he was not authorised to comment on the incident.

Mr Alakija reportedly slapped a member of the club whom he accused of disrespecting him. This led to a scuffle between the duo and disruption of peace within the club.

Mr Alakija’s wife is Nigeria’s first female billionaire, and the founder of Famfa Oil. An oil mogul, Mrs Alakija made the Forbes Black Billionaires List in 2019, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Mr Alakija is the chairman of FAMFA Oil, a company founded by his wife.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach him for comments on his suspension and allegations of assault levelled against him.