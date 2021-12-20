The police in Ogun State have arrested a couple for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby for N50,000.

In a statement released on Monday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, the police acted on information received that the couple had sold their baby.

The suspects, Eze Onyebuchi and Oluchi Eze, were arrested on December 16 at their residence at Abayomi Street, Ilara area of Ode-Remo, Ogun North.

Mr Oyeyemi said the buyer is a woman who pretended to be from the human rights office and offered to foster their child in exchange for N50,000.

The yet-to-be-identified buyer of the baby is now at large, the police said.

“On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was one Mrs Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them.

“They stated further that the woman came to them on the 14th of December 2021, and told them that she is from human rights office and that she will help them to foster their child.

“The woman then gave them the sum of N50,000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam,” the statement read.

Mr Oyeyemi said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the woman and recover the baby.

The commissioner of police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Mr Bankole also directed a manhunt for the buyer who has since taken to flight.

Arrest of suspected kidnappers

In another operation, police officers attached to the Ogun State Police Command arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate allegedly terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environ.

The suspects, Samuel Oke, 46, and Denis Blessing, 28, were arrested following a series of kidnap cases in Ijebu-Ode, the spokesperson said.

Mr Oyeyemi said one of the suspects, Mr Blessing, was arrested at his house in Ijebu-Ode on December 8, and his confession led to the arrest of the second suspect in his hideout also at Ijebu-Ode.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to having participated in four different kidnap operations in Ijebu-Ode. They confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnapped one Alhaja Salam Mojisola on the 6th of December 2021 at the entrance of her house situated at Akinsanya Street Mobalufon Ijebu-Ode.

“They also confessed to the kidnapping of one Mrs Olaitan Daodu on the 26th of January 2021. Also, one Mrs Abimbola Bolanle Lateefat, the Deputy Director I.C.T department at Tai Solarin University of Education was also kidnapped by the gang on the 20th of May 2021. They also participated in kidnapping one Mrs Adegoke along Atan-Ijebu road,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said the operational vehicle of the suspects, a Toyota Camry car with registration number GGE 200 FN, has also been recovered.

The Commissioner of Police has directed a manhunt of the remaining members of the syndicate, while the arrested suspects are being investigated.