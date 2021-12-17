The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday that its operatives have arrested an Ibadan, Oyo State socialite, Ajayi Temitope, over alleged N25 million fraud.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who announced this in a statement, said the 42-yar-old was arrested following series of petitions received concerning her.

She is said to have claimed to be a registered dealer with soft drinks manufacturers in Ibadan, Oyo State, and promised to supply products to complaints but failed after collecting money from the complainants.

Accused of obtaining money by false pretence, Ms Ajayi was said to have promised to supply a truckload of carbonated soft drinks worth N17, 375,000 from Ibadan to Mabera Trading Company and Altine Musa in Sokoto but failed to do so.

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Arrests Ibadan Socialite for Alleged N25m Fraud

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope, for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of N24, 955, 000. 00 (Twenty Four Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) by false pretence.

The 42-year-old Ibadan socialite was arrested following a series of petitions in which the suspect who claims to be a registered dealer with soft drinks manufacturers in Ibadan, Oyo state promised to supply products to complaints but failed after collecting money from them.

In one of the petitions, Ajayi promised to supply a truckload of carbonated soft drinks worth N17, 375,000 (Seventeen Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Naira Only) from Ibadan to Mabera Trading Company and Altine Musa in Sokoto but failed to do so.

In the same vein, she also allegedly promised to supply soft drinks worth N7, 580,000 (Seven Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira) to one Bashiru Musa, a businessman based in Sokoto and Ibadan but never did.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

17 December, 2021