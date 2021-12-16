The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the immediate deployment of Oyediran Oyeyemi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ondo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the deployment followed the retirement of Bolaji Salami, the erstwhile CP in the state, having completed the statutory years of service in the Nigeria Police.

Mr Mba said Mr Oyediran, until the new deployment, was the Commissioner of Police in Charge of the Railway Police Command.

He said the newly deployed CP joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 and holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria.

“Some of the courses include the Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal), amongst others.

“He has also served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom Commands,” he said.

Mr Mba said the I-G had called on the new CP to bring his vast administrative, operational and intelligence gathering experience to bear, in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor.

He said the call was to ensure increased public safety and security of lives and property in Ondo State.

He enjoined the government and good people of Ondo State to give the new police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.

Mr Mba said the posting was with immediate effect.

(NAN)