The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N 294.7 billion for Governor Seyi Makinde’s assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Makinde had on September 29 presented the Budget to the House for its passage.

The Bill had recurrent expenditure of N139.5 billion and capital expenditure of N155.2 billion with 91 items.

Akeem Mustapha, the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation, presented the committee’s reports before the House.

Mr Mustapha (PDP- Kajola State Constituency), presenting the reports, said that some State Ministries, Departments and Parastatal Agency (MDAs) performed below average in 2021 due to their inability to access funds to execute capital projects.

He said that MDAs such as Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Office of the Auditor-General of State and some others lacked utility and monitoring vehicles for adequate supervision and monitoring exercise.

According to him, the Governing Board of the College of Nursing and Midwifery has yet to be constituted, which he said, caused delay in approving promotion, conversion and confirmation of appointment of staffs of the college.

Mr Mustapha said tthe satellite campus of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Okeho, was facing inability to access funds to execute its capital projects including construction of befitting structures and provision of major facilities that would enhance the standard of the College.

He urged the state government to wholistically reconsider engaging consultants in managing the affairs of tertiary institutions in the state.

Mr Mustapha said that as a result of this the Governing Boards and management of various institutions had been deprived of taking decisions and could not spend a penny without the approval of consultants, even in case of emergencies.

The committee chairman said the state government, through TESCOM, should expedite action toward releasing grants to the public Secondary Schools for smooth running of schools.

He also suggested that adequate monitoring and supervision should be carried out regularly to ensure that grants were judiciously expended.

The report was, however, adopted by the lawmakers at the plenary.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, who presided at the sitting, directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the clean copy of the passed Budget to the Governor for his assent. (NAN)