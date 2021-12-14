A 28-year-old man, John Oshiyemere, on Tuesday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly urinating all over a private kiosk in Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Oshiyemere of No.4, Shoyinka St. Itire Surulere in Lagos State, is standing trial for breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Mr Oshiyemere committed the offences on December 8 at about 5:40 p.m. at No. 3, Aishat St. Itire Surulere.

Mr Ekhueorohan alleged that Mr Oshiyemere had publicly urinated all over the kiosk belonging to one Prudent Pkapko, and when she tried to stop him, he violently pushed her away.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 168 (d) and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr Oshiyemere, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted Mr Oshiyemere bail in the sum of N20,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The court adjourned further hearing in the case until January 13, 2022.

(NAN)