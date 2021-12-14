The son of the Baale of Idoforo community, in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Azeez Ilias, has been found dead in his car.

Mr Ilias’s naked corpse was found naked alongside a yet-to-be-fully-identified woman inside his Toyota Camry, parked in front of a building in Ago Egun, Idiroko, Ipokia local government.

Although the deceased persons were found naked, it was gathered that their clothes were not found in the car causing further suspicions about their death.

It was gathered that the deceased man’s clothes were found inside a gutter in front of a house suspected to be the residence of the dead lady.

Moruf Yusuf, the spokesperson of the Idiroko Divisional Headquarters of the Ogun State Government-owned indigenous security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, told journalists Tuesday that they discovered the bodies at about 2 a.m. on Monday.

The two lifeless bodies were found inside the ash-coloured Toyota Camry car, marked LND 223 BV.

“The robust relationship between the So-Safe corps and the Ogun State Police Command yielded a wonderful result as the So-Safe Corps a State Agency and Idiroko Police Divisional Headquarters jointly smelt a car parked to be suspicious and as approached, found two bodies lying lifeless in the car,” Mr Yusuf said.

“The male, a 37-year-old, has been identified as Azeez Ilias, a son of one of the Baales in Ipokia axis, while the female body is identified as Deborah as at the time of filing this report.”

He, however, added that efforts are ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the two persons were murdered by yet to be known “evil doers.”

Mr Oyeyemi, however, appealed to the members of the public to shun any form of rumor as the outcome of investigations should be awaited.

“Yes, we are investigating. We want to know what led to the death of the two of them. We are suspecting that they were murdered, we are highly suspecting that; so we want to investigate.

“We don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the investigation is going to be. Let’s conclude our investigation for further details about the incident.”