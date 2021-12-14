The hearing in the trial of a dismissed police sergeant, Samuel Phillips, for the extrajudicial killing of 18-year-old Monsurat Ojuade, at her residence in Surulere, Lagos, has again suffered a setback.

At the resumed proceedings in a magistrate court in Yaba on Tuesday, the hearing was stalled due to the absence of the judge.

A court official told PREMIUM TIMES that the hearing could not be held because the judge, Adeola Adebayo, has a medical appointment.

The registrar declined to mention his name because he does not want it published.

The matter has been adjourned to February 21, 2022.

Similarly, the previous hearing was stalled because the judge was on a six-week leave and the matter was adjourned to December 14.

Israel Mbaebie, the deceased family’s lawyer, told this newspaper that he has filed a human rights lawsuit at a federal high court in Ikoyi to claim damages.

“It will come up by January 20,” he said.

Backstory

Mr Philips was arrested by the police for allegedly shooting Ms Ojuade at her residence at Mogaji street, Surulere, on September 11.

The incident happened while the police went on a raid at the area around 10:30 p.m.

Tosin Ojuade, the deceased’s sister, had alleged that one of the officers tried to force the gate open from the outside and fired shots into the compound, and the bullet hit the deceased on her two thighs.

But the police claimed that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet, adding that the “erring police officer”, a sergeant, has been dismissed and detained.

The deceased’s family, through their lawyer, however, insisted that the teenager was shot at close range.

At the first sitting of the court in September, the magistrate granted the application made by the prosecutor for the remand of the defendant for 30 days, pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).