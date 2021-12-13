The coroner inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of Jumoke Oyeleke was stalled Monday following the absence of the police witness at the magistrate court in the Ogba area of Lagos.

The deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired allegedly by the police on July 3 at Ojota during the Yoruba nation rally.

At the last sitting in November, a witness at the rally, Tunde Abass, told the coroner that the police fired live bullets at the protesters and the 25-year-old died after she was hit by one of the bullets.

The project manager said during the protest, the police began firing water cannons at the protesters and then switched to tear gas canisters. And then switched to live bullets.

When Ms Oyeleke’s lifeless body was discovered, Mr Abass said the police took her away in a white vehicle.

Adjournment

According to the deceased’s family lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle, “the matter was slated for police to call their witnesses. However, police failed to bring any witness to court.”

The hearing has been adjourned to December 20 for the police to bring forward their witnesses.

The coroner, M.K.O Fadeyi, warned the police “not to toy with the inquest.”

Although an autopsy conducted on the deceased stated that she died of “missile injury to the chest.” However, the police have denied involvement in her death, insisting that officers never fired a “single live bullet” during the protest.