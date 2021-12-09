The chairman of Osun State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Ajibola Famurewa, has said that the board is doing all in its power to pay up its matching grants for the years 2020 and 2021 in order to access the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC funds.

He spoke during the fifth edition of “The Dialogue,” an online engagement organised by Premium Times and Strictly Speaking, an educational consulting firm that specialises in discovering, developing and deploying transformational learning solutions.

The first six episodes of the programme, which focuses on basic education, is sponsored by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) as part of its Regulatory Monitoring Project (REMOP) on basic education in Nigeria.

Hosted by the veteran broadcaster and team lead for Strictly Speaking, Bimbo Oloyede, the Wednesday’s edition was themed; “X-raying the State of Basic Education for Special Needs Children in Nigeria.”

In his reaction to questions surrounding the failure of the state to access its funds, Mr Famurewa, a former member of the National Assembly, said accessing the funds requires laid-down processes including submission of an action plan to the intervention agency.

“This we have done. But we also need to put in place counterpart funding. We are going to remit that to the designated account. We are working on 2020/2021 and I believe any moment from now, the money will be released to us so that we can swing into action in executing the projects,” the SUBEB boss said

Funding of special schools

After accessing the UBEC funds, Mr Famurewa said the state government will complete the ongoing renovations across the special schools in the state.

He said the government has given special attention to the special schools including the review of the allowances released to their managements on a monthly basis.

“There are a lot of programmes in place to make sure that the sight-impaired students have more brail,” Mr Famurewa added.

He said the state is currently carrying out a recruitment exercise for competent teachers and that the special schools are well considered in the process.

The SUBEB chairman said any moment from now the list of successful candidates will be released to the public.

“We want to make sure that the children with special needs do not feel inferior to other students in the mainstream school. It is part of the reasons we want to make sure that we have competent teachers who are trained to handle special students; those are the people we are drafting to special schools because they are specialists,” he said.

The programme featured other guests including the head of education desk at The Nation Newspapers, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie; vice-chairman of Kano State-based Kanawa Educational Foundation for the Disabled, Hussaina Umar, and an editor with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Osogbo, Osun State capital, Adenitan Akinola.

The three other guests canvassed massive investments in special needs schools, saying their current status does not justify Nigeria’s claim of running an inclusive education system.

According to Mrs Belo-Osagie, only two forms of disabilities- airing and sight impairments, are identified across most special schools in Nigeria, saying there are other forms of disabilities that are neither identified by the parents nor the teachers.