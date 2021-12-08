A delegation of Ogun State government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Monday visited former governor Segun Osoba at his Ikoyi, Lagos, home, following his return to Nigeria from London.

Mr Osoba, 82, had travelled to London to undergo knee surgery.

Mr Talabi, while speaking during the visit, described Mr Osoba as a statesman who has the interest of the state at heart. He expressed appreciation to God for a successful surgery, saying the state was happy to see the elder statesman on his feet,

“We are happy for his quick recovery. Our father is recuperating very well. We have reasons to thank God. He is a statesman who has the interest of the state at heart. He is very supportive of this administration,” he added.

Responding, Mr Osoba expressed appreciation to the state government for standing by him, adding that Governor Dapo Abiodun was the first to visit him on arrival. He said he advised him to focus more on projects and programmes that would be of great benefit to the people.

He expressed delight with the level of development, especially in the areas of road infrastructure, education, health and security, noting that the state is lucky to have a man who is focused and has the interest of the people at heart.

“I want the governor to please continue to focus on projects that will benefit the people. I know he is doing very well on road construction and other sectors. More attention should also be given to security,” Mr Osoba said.

“The governor was the first to visit me after my arrival. He showed me what he is doing in the state like the Atan-Agbara road. He is determined to construct the Agbado road. He is also doing massive housing projects to take care of the middle class. Ogun is the fastest growing state in Nigeria because the governor is taking the advantage of our closeness to Lagos,” he said.