A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, on Wednesday returned to Nigeria after a knee operation in London where he spent over two months.
Mr Osoba, a journalist, arrived in Nigeria beaming with smiles. He expressed gratitude to the people and thanked God for keeping him alive.
Last week, 11 Nigerian senators visited Mr Osoba in London. The visit came weeks after Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also visited the 82-year-old statesman.
Details later…
