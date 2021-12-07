Biodun Oyebanji, the Secretary to Ekiti State Government, has resigned his appointment, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Yinka Oyebode, the chief press secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, in a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the governor had accepted Mr Oyebanji’s resignation.

Mr Oyebode said the resignation which was conveyed in a letter to the governor and dated December 3, took effect from Tuesday, December 7.

According to him, Mr Oyebanji cited his decision to contest the forth-coming governorship election in the state for his resignation as SSG.

“Gov. Fayemi in accepting Oyebanji’s resignation, thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contribution to the administration since inception in 2018.

“He also wished him well in his future endeavours,” Mr Oyebode said.

Mr Oyebanji, a former university lecturer, had previously served as chief of staff during the administration of former Governor Niyi Adebayo.

He was also the commissioner for budget and economic planning during Mr Fayemi’s first term.

Mr Oyebanji was secretary of the movement for creation of Ekiti and was known to have played significant roles leading to the creation of the state 25 years ago.

