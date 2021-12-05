Eight children have been found dead in a Lexus SUV parked in front of the owner’s house at Adelayo Street, Agunaje, along Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson in Lagos, confirmed the incident.

“The eight children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing.

“Their bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death,” Mr Ajisebutu said.

According to reports, the vehicle is owned by one Saliat Kazeem, who parked the vehicle in front of her house.

The vehicle reportedly has a childlock feature and could only be opened from outside.

The children, who were between the ages of four and six, were found dead by a parent who was looking for her ward.

Mr Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police, said the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death.

Mr Odumosu, who commiserated with the families of the victims, assured them of proper investigation.