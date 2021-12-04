A former speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olamuyiwa Oladipo, has resigned his appointment as a consultant to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Oladipo, who was speaker of Ogun Assembly between 1999 and 2003, did not give reasons for his decision.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, he simply responded that he wants to “move forward.”

Mr Oladipo was a Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from 2011 to 2015. He was also a Commissioner for Culture and Tourism from 2015 to 2019, under former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration.

His resignation came weeks after the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Akingbolahan Adeniran, resigned from Mr Abiodun’s cabinet on “personal grounds.”

At the twilight of the last administration, in the midst of the political crisis that led to the emergence of the Abiodun government, Mr Oladipo left his former political family to join the governor’s faction.

In his letter dated December 2, 2021, and addressed to Mr Abiodun through the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Oladipo said his resignation was with immediate effect.

The letter titled, ‘Resignation as Consultant to the Governor,’ read in part, “I refer to your letter Ref no SSG/ADM. 162 vol 1/50 and dated 4th February 2020 wherein I was appointed Consultant to the Governor.

“I hereby tender my RESIGNATION as Consultant with immediate effect.

“I further thank you for the opportunity given me to continue in the service of Ogun State which I started way back in 1999 as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“The good Lord will continually guide us aright, may we not STUMBLE.”

It was gathered that the former Speaker had returned to the former governor, Mr Amosun’s camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government has confirmed the receipt of Mr Oladipo’s resignation letter.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, said, “The guy (Oladipo) has resigned his appointment which he is entitled to and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”