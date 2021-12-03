The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Friday said one person died in a lone accident involving a Nissan pickup around Sagamu interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the accident occurred at 2:30 a.m.

Mr Umar said the crash was caused by excessive speed, ”which caused the vehicle to lose control and skidded into the bush leading to the death of the driver, who was the only occupant”.

He said that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the morgue of Idera hospital, Sagamu.

The sector commander said that the vehicle with registration number AA 240 ZY had been towed off the road.

Mr Umar cautioned motorists against speed violation especially this period of high vehicular movement, advising them to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and enjoined them to contact FRSC, Sagamu for more information about the crash.

(NAN)