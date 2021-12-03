The absence of counsel to suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, on Friday, stalled the hearing in his case before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

Evans is currently facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba, and Linus Okpara.

At the resumed hearing, the Lagos State Prosecutor, Babatunde Sumonu, told the court that the case was for mention.

B. C. Mbam and O. A. Egbogbo, however, announced their appearance as counsel for Messrs Emeka and Aduba in the first charge.

Evans, however, told the court that he did not know why his counsel, Victor Opara, was not in court.

Mr Nwachukwu also said his lawyer, who was aware of the proceeding date, was also absent.

In the second charge, Evans’ lawyer was also absent, while counsel for the other defendants was present.

However, J. C. Jiakponna, counsel to Mr Okpara urged the court for another date to move his client’s bail application.

Mr Jiakponna said that the application had taken a long time.

In his response, the prosecutor said that they had filed a counter-affidavit for the bail application.

Justice Akintoye, however, adjourned the case until January 21 for a hearing of the bail application and ordered that hearing notices be issued to Evans’ counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on October 23, Justice Akintoye admitted as evidence the confessional statement of Evans which its admissibility was contested in a trial within trial.

Evans had on January 16 told the court that his confessional statement after his arrest sometime in 2017, was made under duress.

He stated that he signed the papers given to him by the police with fear not to be tortured to death. (NAN)