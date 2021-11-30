The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has arrested two persons, a father and a grandfather, for allegedly raping their 13-year-old daughter/granddaughter.

The command’s spokesperson, Adigun Daniel, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday, said the suspects were arrested on Friday, after they were reported.

“The corps received a tip-off from an informant who disclosed that the girl opened up to her that the grandfather and father have been having carnal knowledge of her.

“The corps immediately swung to action and arrested the father.

“Upon investigation, the girl said that her father had been carnal knowledge of her since two years ago. She also said that she had been living with her maternal grandmother at the age of three before she was taken to her paternal grandfather at the age of five.

“She said that her father and mother are separated and that was why she was entrusted in the care of her grandparents at different times.

“The girl also stated that at some point, she was molested by her grandfather but she could not stick to her allegation, owing to the fact that she was still living with him,” the NSCDC spokesman said.

He, however, added that both the father and the grandfather had denied raping the girl.

Mr Daniel said that the corps had given custody of the girl to the state Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, pending the conclusion of investigation on the matter.

He said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Emmanuel Ocheja, had directed that appropriate investigation be carried out on the alleged incest.

The NSCDC spokesman quoted Mr Ocheja as saying that the girl “was psychologically disturbed to give vivid account of her ordeal”, adding, however, “that with tact, the corps would scoop out useful information to help her”.

(NAN)