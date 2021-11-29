Some gunmen which sources suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in the early hours of Sunday morning, stormed an hotel owned by the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The armed men stormed Conference Hotel and arrested some suspected internet fraudsters.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the men arrived at the hotel in a combat-like manner and shot into the air repeatedly causing panic.

The suspected operatives got to the hotel around 2:00 a.m. and left after less than an hour operation. They reportedly went away with over 20 cars and numerous mobile phones.

A source in the hotel said the officials harassed some of the guests and staffers of the hotel who preferred not to be mentioned

Mr Daniel’s media office confirmed the incident.

The former governor’s office said in a statement that “some unknown gunmen believed to be acting at the behest of one of the anti-graft agencies stormed the premises of the hotel facility in Abeokuta in search of an unknown yahoo boy.

“Unnecessary shots were fired and our innocent guests were scared.

“Thankfully, our various security agencies were able to restore law and order and no life was lost.

“We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding and reassure all and the general public of their safety at all times in all our facilities.”

It would be recalled that the EFCC had few months ago raided some hotels in Abeokuta causing anger from some lodgers who claimed the operatives broke into their rooms and saw them naked.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officers of both the Ibadan and Lagos offices of the EFCC denied knowledge of the alleged invasion.

The spokesperson for Ibadan zone, Tokunbo Odebiyi, said he has no information about the operation.

“I’m not aware of any invasion of any hotel in Abeokuta.”

His counterpart in Lagos, Ayo Oyewole, also said he was unaware of the raid.