The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has conducted a supervisory tracking of the constituency and executive projects in Lagos and six other states.

The post-project tracking supervision is to enable the agency to conduct a second check on projects appropriated for in 2019 and 2020, which were earlier tracked by ICPC officials.

The supervisory tracking exercise, which was held in Lagos on Thursday, was led by Jimoh Sulieman, Assistant Director, Constituency, and Executive Project Tracking Division of ICPC.

According to Mr Suleiman, the supervisory exercise is being conducted in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Osun, and Ondo.

It is a follow-up exercise to the third phase of its ‘Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Exercise,’ held in September, where the execution of projects appropriated for in 17 states and the FCT were tracked.

1,024 ‘constituency’ and 227 executive projects, summing up to 1,251 projects, appropriated for in 2019 and 2020, were tracked during the exercise.

“Projects were selected randomly for the post-project tracking supervision exercise and the goal is to check some of the projects earlier tracked and reported by the ICPC staff, to know if the reports match what we have on ground.”

Mr Suleiman said the supervisory tracking is also a feedback mechanism and one of its objectives is to engage beneficiaries of the constituency projects to take ownership of them.

The Thursday supervisory tracking exercise, which was held at Surulere and Shomolu local government areas, where the ICPC visited the newly constructed link road at Babs Animashaun-Orile-Bode Thomas.

The team also inspected the construction of Sanitation and Hygiene facilities by the Ministry of Water Resources in 12 locations in Surulere local government.

The provision of ICT equipment for youth empowerment in Somolu and Bariga areas was also monitored.

The ICPC earlier conducted Constituency and Executive Project Tracking in Lagos between September 1 and 12.

Three teams were earlier deployed to Lagos State to track 123 zonal intervention projects in 20 local governments areas and three senatorial districts of the state.

The tracking exercise was done by ICPC staff, quantity surveyors, accountants, civil society organisations, the media, and grassroots community development associations.

The agency said the tracking exercise would enable it to make recoveries on projects/contracts confirmed to have been inflated to those whose quality had been compromised.

It also seeks to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency and executive projects and prosecute erring officers.

The first phase of the exercise was held in 2019 across 12 states and the FCT and saw the tracking of 524 projects.

The second phase, in 2020, had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states.