The Ekiti State government has approved the appointment of Sunday Aniyi as the new Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti and Adegbenro Falore as the new Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti.

Akin Omole, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the approval was part of the decisions taken at the 35th virtual meeting of the State Executive Council on Wednesday.

Mr Omole said the appointment was made after clearance from the Ministry of Justice, adding that it was consistent with the provisions of the Chiefs Law (2012) Cap C5 Law of Ekiti State.

He said that consequently, Falore is the new Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti, in Ido-osi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, while Aniyi is the new Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba LGA of the state.

He said the appointment has been authorised to be published as a legal notice in the state gazette.

The commissioner said the council also approved the rehabilitation of township roads in the state, adding that the project would be carried out by the State Public Works Corporation through direct labour.

“The corporation is expected to expedite works on the roads ahead of the anticipated high traffic during the upcoming festive period,” he said.

He said the government was working towards inaugurating the Ijan – Igbemo – Ire – Ilupeju Road, the Oye-Ikun-Kwara Boundary Road and the Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi Road in commemoration of the 3rd anniversary of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s second term in office.

(NAN)