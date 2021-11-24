A 39-year-old man, Adewale Oladeji, has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly breaking into the house of a blind woman to steal.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 11.

He said the defendant was arrested at No. 5, Ebunoluwa St., at Afromedia, in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo Lagos.

Mr Uche said the defendant and his accomplice, who is currently on the run, had broken into the home ofa Roseline Aiguh, a blind woman.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplice conspired to steal belongings of the complainant, who they had thought was away from home at the time.

He said the defendant kept watch outside, while his accomplice broke into the house and stole an Android cell phone valued at N50, 000 as well as cash of N5,000.

The prosecutor said when the complainant, who was inside her bedroom, noticed unusual movements in her house, she shouted and alerted neighbours who chased and caught the defendant.

He said his accomplice, who was inside the house, hurriedly escaped through the ceiling, while the defendant who kept watch outside, was apprehended by the neighbours.

The offences contravened the provisions of sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ademola Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until January 21, 2022, for mention. (NAN)