A clash between the students of two secondary schools in Ogun State left a Divisional Police Officer, who led police officers to quell the violence, with a cracked skull.

The students of Egba Comprehensive High School and Asero High School in Abeokuta engaged one another in a free for all on Monday.

The students hurled stones and other missiles at themselves, blocked the main road, grounding vehicular traffic, and tension among the residents of the area.

It is still unclear what caused the fight between the two schools.

But police officers from Obantoko Division led by Ignatius Alimeke, a Superintendent of Police, attempted to break up the fracas.

During the process, a missile landed on Mr Alimeke’s head.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the students of the two secondary schools engaged in a fight and the police from the Obantoko station were called to take charge of the situation.

ALSO READ: Police rescue abducted medical doctor in Cross River

“The DPO was hit by stones. The students were throwing stones and other objects at themselves during the fight,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said no arrest was made.

“We cannot arrest the students because they are minors. We can only detain and counsel them, after which they will be released.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned the attack, describing it as “uncivilized and unwarranted”.

The state Chairman of PCRC, Samson Kunle Popoola, in a statement signed by his media aide, Babatunde Odeyemi, lamented the public disorder by secondary school students in the state, stating that “if this is not quickly checked, it may portray a great danger for the future of this country.”