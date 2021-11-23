The Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area, following sporadic gun shots in the community.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure by Donald Ojogo, the state’s commissioner for information.

The statement said the curfew was due to security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare.

According to the statement, unspecified number of persons were feared dead as a result of sporadic gunshots that have pervaded the town in the last 12 hours.

It said that security agencies, including the police and Amotekun, have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew.

“All traditional rulers, opinion and religious leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to this order just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards,” the statement read.

When contacted, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the situation had been brought under control.

“The police have waded in and the situation has been brought under control and no deaths were recorded at all,” she said.

(NAN)