The magistrate court in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, would begin trial into the death of a teenager Monsurat Ojuade killed by police on December 1, a lawyer has said.

Israel Mbaebie, the lawyer to the deceased family, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday at the coronary inquest into her death that the matter came up for mention.

The 18-year-old was shot by a police sergeant, Samuel Philips, while on a criminal raid on September 10, 2021, at Mogaji in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The now-dismissed police sergeant had fired at Miss Ojuade hitting her on her two thighs in her residence.

Mr Mbaebie said a lawyer will be present from the attorney -general’s office for the trial.

He said the police will be served a notice of the trial.

‘Stray bullet’

Reacting to the incident, the police claimed that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet, adding that the “erring police officer,” Samuel Philips, a sergeant, has been dismissed and detained.

But the family through their lawyer, Israel Mbaebie, insisted that the victim was shot at close range.

A magistrate court in Yaba had in September ordered the officer’s remand for 30 days, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.