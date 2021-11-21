A yet-to-be identified suspected cable thief met his waterloo when he was electrocuted on an electricity pole at Kobape area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The man was found lifeless on the pole on Sunday by residents, who cried out to law enforcement agents.

As of the time of filing this report, nobody knew when or why the man climbed the pole as he was not an official of any electricity generation or distribution company.

Residents of the area argued that the victim must have climbed the pole to cut and steal expensive cables from the pole.

A resident, Ashafa Nurudeen, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said with his posture on the pole, luck must have run against him while trying to steal cables from the pole.

“We are baffled, we never expected anyone to be this desperate, some of these cables have been removed already. Things only went wrong, may God forgive him and pardon his sins.”

The spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Oyeyemi said the man had attempted to steal electricity cables, debunking rumour that he might have been on a suicide mission.

“The man climbed the pole, possibly he wanted to steal the wires. I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he has cut some of the wires. If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire.

“But, according to the information at my disposal, he has cut some of the wires. Maybe there was sudden power supply when he was cutting the cables,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the corpse has been removed by the police, while investigations are still ongoing.