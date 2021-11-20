The Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, on Saturday inaugurated local executives in Agege and Orile-Agege council areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the inauguration was held at the Orile-Agege LCDA secretariat.

Inaugurating the executives, Uche Dimgba, State Coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC, said Igbos were proud members of APC and should be accepted and accommodated by the leaders for the betterment of the party.

While urging the Igbos to be united in the party, Mr Dimgba said the movement of Igbos in Lagos State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC had crippled the main opposition party in the state.

According to him, the Igbo leaders in APC have been moving from one local government to another to inaugurate Igbo people in APC to work with the mainstream party leaders.

“Politics is good if everybody is respected and accommodated. They will do it better and put things in order. Accept us as your own and we will not disappoint you.

“Igbos are part and parcel of APC. Take our people as your people. Bringing tribalism into Nigeria is not going to work. Let us build a nation that everybody will be happy with. We are the same,” he said.

Also, Oliver Akubueze, President Emeritus, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, called for unity among the Igbos in the ruling party.

Earlier in his welcome address, Sunday Solomon, the Apex Leader, Ndigbo in APC Agege and Orile-Agege, said Igbos believed and accepted APC as a party.

“We all knew what it used to be before now but today we are here to inaugurate the executive of Ndi Igbo in APC in Agege and Orile-Agege. This is to let you know that things have changed from what it used to be,” he said.

Mr Solomon, who urged the newly inaugurated executive members to commence massive mobilisation ahead of the 2023 election, expressed confidence in their capacity to do the job.

He said that there were no more factions among Igbos in APC, saying all groups have been harmonised.

In his remark, Gbenga Abiola, Vice Chairman, Agege Local Government, commended Ndigbo for embracing the ruling party.

“This is an extension of the spread of APC’s strength in the whole of Lagos State. Ndigbo is part of us as well as the Arewas and other tribes. This is another score point for us,” he said.

Mr Abiola assured that the inclusion of Ndigbo in APC had always been taken seriously by party leaders and the party would do more to enhance Igbos inclusion for the good of the party.

NAN reports that Matthew Nwafor, Emeka Nwabuikwu, Godwin Anyanwu, Paul Diogu, Sunday Kentua, Festus Okeke and Edith Madu were inaugurated as Coordinator, Secretary, Treasurer, Public Relations Officer, Provost, Youth Leader and Women Leader in Agege LGA, respectively.

Linus Uruakpa, Casmier Mbonu, Uzondu Nkemakolam, Jide Achusim, Kingsley Anyanwu, Godwin Obiwuru and Chinyere Okpe were inaugurated as Coordinator, Secretary, Treasurer, Youth Leader, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Women Leader in Orile-Agege LCDA, respectively.

The high points of the event were the presentation of certificates to inaugurated executives and award presentation to some distinguished individuals. (NAN)