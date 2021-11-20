The Lagos State government, on Saturday, crushed 482 motorcycles that were impounded on restricted roads across the state.

This is contained in a statement released by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson.

Mr Ajisebutu said the motorcycles were impounded at different times and locations for contravening various traffic laws.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was present at the site of crushing said the exercise has been on since the enforcement started but carried out publicly on Saturday.

He said it was “to convince members of the public especially the doubting Thomas that the impounded motorcycles are actually being crushed contrary to insinuations by mischief makers that the motorbikes are being sold and recycled.”

The police boss warned erring motorcycle operators plying restricted areas and those violating other traffic laws or using motorcycles for criminal activities in the state to have a change of mind or face the legal consequences.

Mr Odumosu said the crushing exercise will be a continuous one to discourage people “from trampling upon the law, and also show the determination of the police in enforcing laws.”

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Taskforce earlier said it has impounded 204 motorcycles and arrested 50 (suspected) hoodlums in October.

According to the agency, the motorcycles were impounded at Ojodu Berger, Ketu Alapere, Agric, Allen Avenue, Ikeja for plying restricted routes/roads and violating the state traffic laws.

Similarly, the agency said at least 5,200 motorcycles were impounded between January and June this year.