Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State are currently trying to justify the appointment of the governor’s son as the Director General of the state’s Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit.

Babajide Akeredolu was among the new appointments of Commissioners and Special Advisers forwarded to the House of Assembly on Tuesday for approval.

The governor’s son was resourceful in his reelection last year.

He obtained his first degree at New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2010, in chemical engineering, environmental engineering and business and then went to Colorado School of Mines for a Masters in Chemical Engineering and petroleum refining in 2014.

He also obtained a Masters in Mining and Mineral Engineering from Queen’s University in 2015.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has raised dust over his appointment, describing it as “a flagrant abuse of office.”

The opposition party had also described it as an “affront on the people of Ondo State and a grand design to finally empty the treasury of the state before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.”

This is coming a few days after a group, Ondo state Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM), accused the governor of plotting to hand over the state forest reserve to a consultant company allegedly linked to his son.

In a statement by the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, entitled “Akeredolu’s misrule in Ondo State: Government of Father, the Wife and the Son,” the party said the governor by his actions had shown insensitivity to the plight of the Ondo people.

“Only last week, Babajide was reported to have brought another consultant to take charge of forestry operations in the State,” PDP alleged.

“lt thus appears that Mr Governor and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people, when poverty has taken over the land, walking in all four legs.”

Meanwhile, Mr Akeredolu, while reacting through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, described the PDP’s allegations as “unresourceful.”

“One big error in public governance is the fear of taking decisions, and it becomes unpardonably grievous when sound decisions are avoided over what I consider unresourceful criticisms,” he said, in a statement on Wednesday.

“There is no way such sound appointment as that of Babajide would not have elicited uncanny attacks from the PDP.

“They were expected. Ours is to be focused on what we are doing for the good people of the State and not to be distracted by lazy opposition.

“When Jang appointed his son, Yakubu as a commissioner in Plateau, it was okay for them; what about Okowa who did it in Delta? When their principal’s brothers in Ondo literally did all appointments while they held sway, it was okay.

“We can only enjoy their gallery-looking dance. They are hypocritical aside being saddened by their antecedents.

“We are more concerned about the deliverables in whatever we do as a Government.”

The APC, in its intervention, said the news of the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu has generated needless furor and brought to the fore the penchant of the Peoples Democratic Party to scream wolf when none is in sight.

“For the records, Babajide Akeredolu was nominated by our great party on the strength of his relentless contribution to the overall success of the APC in Ondo State and not as the governor’s son,” the party’s statement -kigned by its Director of Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said on Thursday.

“It is important to note that this young man did not emerge overnight from the blues. He has been on ground for an appreciable length of time as resource person to the party and has consistently and diligently proven his mettle, at personal cost, in not only joining other party faithful in building the party but also going the extra mile in ensuring improvement is recorded by the party which has largely enhanced the electoral value of the APC as well as the fortune of our great party.”

The party also argued that the governor’s son deserved the appointment for his contributions in ensuring the party emerged victorious in the last governorship election in the state.

The party also cited his involvement in the mobilisation of funds in tackling COVID-19 in the state.

“When has it become a violation of the constitution to appoint a hard-working, devoted, loyal and committed party man into a government position?” the party asked.

“As a political party Babajide, with all sense of modesty can be described as a great asset to the APC Ondo State and we fully endorse his appointment.”

Appointments

The 14 new commissioners are Bamidele Olateju (Akoko South East), Adefarati Gboyega (Akoko South West), Olotu Fatai (Akoko North East), Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West), Dele Ologun (Akure North), Sunday Adekunle (Idanre) and Razaq Obe (Ifedore).

Others are Banji Ajaka (Ilaje), Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele), Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Akinlosotu (Ondo East), Omolola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Olayato Aribo (Ose).

Special Advisers include Victor Ategbole, Wunmi Ilawole, Tobi Felix, Ajibayo Adeyeye, Olamide Falana, Francis Faduyile and Oyeniyi Oseni.