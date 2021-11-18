Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has nominated Oluwasina Ogungbade as the state’s new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The nomination came days after Akingbolahan Adeniran resigned as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Mr Adeniran said he resigned on “personal grounds.”

The announcement of the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday.

The statement read that Mr Ogungbade, 48, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who hails from Abeokuta North Local Government.

“Ogungbade graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2000.”

The statement further reads in part, “ He is currently a Deputy Managing Partner at Afe Babalola and Co and comes with vast litigation, advocacy and commercial law experience garnered over two decades with leading law firms like GOK Ajayi & Co and Ebun Adegboruwa & Co, among others.

“He has appeared as lead counsel in over 50 appeals decided at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria and was a counsel for Nigeria at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute (ICSID).

“The Commissioner Designate will soon appear before the State House of Assembly for the statutory screening and confirmation, the statement concluded.”