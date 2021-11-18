The Ogun State House of Assembly has ordered the arrest of Goriola Hassan, who has allegedly been parading himself as the Olu of Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmakers also directed security agencies to present Mr Hassan to the assembly within 14 days of the passage of the assembly’s resolution on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The resolution was the outcome of the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to the assembly submitted by its Chairman, Bolanle Ajayi.

Mrs Ajayi later moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji, and supported by all the lawmakers through a voice vote presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

According to the committee’s observations, Mr Hassan had converted a government building to private use and disobeyed orders to stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi.

The committee also observed that Mr Hassan’s activities had been causing tension that could lead to a serious crisis in the community if he is not stopped.

The committee affirmed that the Onitasin of Itasin remains the only traditional ruler and recognised

authority in Imobi land.

The committee directed that the Community Dispensary House at Fotedo, which Mr Hassan earlier converted to private use be taken over by the community.

The committee also recommended in its report that Mr Hassan should be declared wanted, arrested, and handed over to security agencies for presentation to the assembly.

The assembly, in its resolution, also enjoined the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take necessary steps to ensure that Mr Hassan stops parading himself as Olu of Imobi.

The Committee’s report reads in part, “It would be recalled that the assembly had earlier extended three separate invitations to Mr Goriola on August 10, August 17 and September 2. respectively.

“He failed to appear to respond to allegations leveled against him by members of the Imobi Descendants’ Union, Imobi Ijebu Development Association, the Baales of the 36 villages in Imobi at the instance of the lawmakers.”

(NAN)