Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has paid a visit to his predecessor and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Osoba, who is recuperating in London after a knee surgery.

Speaking about the visit via his verified Facebook page, Mr Abiodun said the former governor is “recuperating well.”

“Earlier this week, I visited our leader and dear father, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the former Governor of Ogun State who is in the United Kingdom for medical treatment,” Mr Abiodun said.

“Our highly revered Baba is recuperating very well following a knee surgery, and we all look forward to welcoming him back to our midst very soon.”

Also, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and two other members of the House were seen in a photo-op with the 82-year-old former governor.

In October, Mr Abiodun announced that Mr Osoba had undergone a “knee replacement” surgery in the United Kingdom.

Mr Osoba was the governor of Ogun State between 1999 and 2003.

Unlike his friend and ally, Bola Tinubu, who was also in the UK for medical treatment, there were no photos showing top party members visiting Mr Osoba fuelling rumours that he had been abandoned by his associates.

But Gbenga Obadara, an associate of the former governor, denied the claims, saying Mr Osoba is a “private man.”

“I would not like to start mentioning names of those who have gone to see him and those who have not,” said Mr Obadara, who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2015

“But I am in contact with Chief Osoba. If I tell you whether I have gone or not, it means I will have to tell you those who have gone. I don’t need to start reeling out names because Chief Osoba would not want that. He’s a private man.

“Those insinuating that he has been abandoned should just leave the man to rest. They should allow the man to recuperate well and leave the man in the hands of God, which we know he’s really enjoying his rest in England.

“This is a man that goes to London one month, two months, even without having surgery done. So, I can tell you nobody abandoned Chief Osoba and he does not feel like that.”