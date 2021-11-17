The police in Lagos said they have arrested 12 suspects over the killing of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, at the Ajao estate area of the state.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson.

Mr Abonde, the former Divisionional Police Officer (DPO) of Ajangbandi division, was killed on September 22, during a raid of identified flashpoints and enforcement of the ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas at Ajao Estate.

According to the police, hoodlums in their numbers laid siege to the exit of the Estate and attacked the policemen with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, causing the death of the senior officer.

The police spokesperson, Mr Ajisebutu, said investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, has led to the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with the “gruesome murder.”

The deceased was also the Operations Officer of the Lagos State Command.

“Arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna ‘m’ aged 23 years and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the Command.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crimes of conspiracy to wit murder, murder, attempted murder and wilful damage were arrested in their criminal hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa States where they were hibernating to evade arrest after the dastardly act,” the statement reads in part.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the suspects gave an account of the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers.

The police said all the suspects will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court on November 17.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, said there would be diligent prosecution of the case.

He urged members of the public to give additional information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.