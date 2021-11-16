The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran, has resigned from Governor Dapo Abiodun’s cabinet.

Mr Adeniran resigned reportedly on personal grounds.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile, confirmed the resignation.

The former attorney general issued a statement that denied media reports that he resigned on grounds of “massive corruption” in Mr Abiodun’s government.

“My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal.

“I am not aware of any ‘massive corruption’ in the administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years, including:

“Improved accessibility of justice for the average citizen through the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership which matches indigent clients with pro bono lawyers.”

Mr Adeniran could not be reached for comments. Phone calls and text messages to his line were not answered.

But Mr Odusile confirmed that the statement emanated from Mr Adeniran.

“Yes, the statement was from him, after I spoke with you yesterday, I made further investigations and I discovered that the man had actually resigned and that was why he had to put that statement out.”